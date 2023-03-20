Limburgers somehow dislike Perez. But why the Verstappens so angry with the Mexican?

We already mentioned it this morning, but we’ll do it again now. Just because it’s possible. You all watched the Saudi Arabia GP yesterday. Max Verstappen squeaked Sergio Pérez by taking the fastest race lap.

This will of course create a huge role and a lot of tension in the team. Again a teammate who is not Verstappen is disadvantaged because the other person is Verstappen.

Now there will be a lot of people who say: “only if you are a hard asshole will you become world champion”. Ayrton Senna, Niki Lauda, ​​Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher were ice-cold killers.

Carefully ignore

But yesterday we saw something else fun. Jos Verstappen ignoring Perez in an extremely conspicuous manner, despite the team celebrating. Don’t they all take it way too seriously? Look, in the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen it was nail biting. Every little detail mattered there.

But come on, we’re talking about Sergio Pérez. Certainly a good driver, but last year he was third in the final standings. He had 149 points less than Verstappen and was even 3 points short of Leclerc. In 2020 Pérez was 205.5 points short of Verstappen. Sergio also ensured that Verstappen became world champion. If Sergio Lewis hadn’t stopped, Lewis could also pit for new tires after Latifi’s crash.

Why are the Verstappens so angry?

Then – again – the question arises: aren’t the Verstappens smashing their own glasses? In Brazil, Verstappen did not let Pérez pass for a few lousy dots. Now it was 1 point. Verstappen’s mother denounced Pérez’s monogamous qualities and yesterday Jos dist Checo by blatantly ignoring him.

What is going on here? What did Sergio do? Is it really just that crash in Monaco (which also didn’t matter)? If things get tense between those two, we can still understand. But it is absolutely not. Who knows, let us know, in the comments!

