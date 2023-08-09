In Peru, there are various movie chains, such as cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, among others, which constantly compete through promotions and amenities in order to become the preferred place for families to see a movie. However, there is something that all these companies have in common: Tuesdays are the days in which the entrance is cheaper.

Whichever cinema you attend, Tuesdays They are characterized by being the day in which the price of a ticket is cheaper compared to the rest of the days of the week. For what is this? A marketing specialist solves this mystery.

Why is the entrance to the cinema cheaper on Tuesdays?

The Republic consulted Carol Osorio, CEO and founder of the International Chamber of Entrepreneurs (CAINEM) if there is any marketing strategy behind the economic Tuesdays of the cinema.

“If we go back in history, Tuesday, specifically the 13th, is considered bad luck. You can even find planes without this seat number or replaced by 12+1. In hotels, you don’t find the number 13 in the elevator or on the floors,” says Osorio.

Tuesdays are the days in which the entrance is cheaper in the cinemas. Photo: Carlos Contreras/The Republic

The expert adds that by combining this belief, which has been prevailing for many years, with the commercial aspect of companies, we will obtain the answer. “Businesses are driven by people. Therefore, if [el martes] it was an unlucky day, why leave the house? Why have a first date at the movies? This is backed up by the numbers. Historically, it is the slowest day of the week for events, such as cinema, theater, etc.”, explains the graduate in marketing and advertising.

“Therefore, Cinemas have sought different marketing strategies to ensure that there are promotions on precisely those days, making theaters not only fill up on weekends, but also on Tuesdaysalthough it may be thought that it is bad luck,” concludes Osorio.

And you, do you believe in bad luck on Tuesdays or do you prefer to save a few soles by going to the movies on this day?