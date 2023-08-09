Paris. Pioneering companies in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) must respect the intellectual property of the media, and not use their material indiscriminately, according to an open letter published by press groups on Wednesday.

The declaration, signed among others by the Afp, Getty Images and the US press agency Associated Press, recognizes that “artificial intelligence (…) can bring significant benefits to humanity”.

“Historically, the media sector has welcomed new technologies”, starting with the printing press, recalls the text.

But the current pace of AI development “far exceeds all previous great technological leaps, potentially to the detriment of intellectual property rights,” the text adds.

Conversational thefts such as ChatGPT, or image generators such as DALL-E 2, have been developed through a massive use of data from the Internet, indiscriminately.

“Generative AI and language models allow any actor, whatever their intention, to produce and distribute synthetic content on a scale never seen before,” the signatories warn.

In addition to intellectual property issues, these bots can produce false news or images from true journalistic material.

The development of these machines capable of interacting and learning from the instructions of human beings requires “transparency” and the opening of collective negotiations, according to the text.

Any product made with the help of AI must specifically mention it, the signatories request.

“We fully support the efforts of governments and industry groups to create consistent global standards, which can be applied to the development and deployment of AI,” they add.

The main internet companies, such as Google, Meta or Microsoft, have invested billions of dollars in conversational robots, while personalities from the sector such as billionaire Elon Musk have warned of the serious problem that this new tool could pose.

In July those companies committed to using digital watermarks to mark the content of AI-powered products.