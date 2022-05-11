Have you ever wondered why anime openings are no longer dubbed into Latin Spanish? Then Lalo Garzarecognized for giving life to several characters, including Krillin from Dragon Ballgave an answer.

Via your TikTok accountthe actor revealed the reason why the dubbing no longer contemplates the musical themes, and although it sounds like something very valid, it leaves us with a bittersweet feeling.

According to Lalo Garza, it all started with the arrival of Dragonballz the battle of the godswhere the band in charge of the opening asked that their theme be kept intact.

This request was not something malicious, since they wanted to make themselves known in other parts of the world and if someone dubbed their song it would be complicated.

From that moment other groups began to do the same, so since 2010 the anime’s opening themes are no longer dubbed into Spanish.

Do we still appreciate the dubbing work on the songs?

Although Lalo Garza already explained to us why anime openings are no longer dubbed into Latin Spanishwe should also ask ourselves if the public continues to value this type of work.

If you remember, with the premiere of Dragon Ball Super a real chaos arose, and all because the opening theme was not to the liking of all fans.

This anime had many complaints in its Spanish version. Image: Toei Animation.

At first they complained about the singer’s intonation, whom they criticized for sounding out of tune, but this was not the only claim.

The lyrics were also the subject of complaints and ridicule, especially in the part of the choirs where the now famous ‘fly, hit and dodge’ came out.

Tthe memes still survive. Image via Twitter.

It seems that we are inevitably approaching the end of the openings in Spanish, and we will only be left with the great jewels that we heard 20 years ago or more.

Do you agree with this change? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.