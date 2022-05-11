Although the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has a website to carry out procedures without leaving home, it also offers a more personalized service from any of its offices. If you have any questions or prefer to request a benefit or subsidy in person because you are clear about the management, you have the option of requesting an appointment.

From the SEPE Twitter account they warn that the new appointment system is now available with a new appointment request phone number. Due to the inclusion of the group of benefits offices of this autonomous body attached to the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy in the new system, they have changed their telephone number: 919 26 79 70. However, the old telephone service through 912 73 83 84 will continue to be operational during the month of May.

How to make an appointment by phone



If you do not have a job, but you want to receive some unemployment benefit, such as the subsidy for people over 52 years of age, you must apply for help through SEPE. Requesting unemployment is one of the procedures that must be carried out through this service. The same happens if you are affected by an ERTE.

Before being a beneficiary of any subsidy, it is necessary to register as a job seeker with the Public Employment Service of your Autonomous Community. In this call they remember this essential step. Thus, to request an appointment you must type your National Identity Document (DNI), postal code and choose the office you prefer. Then, you have to communicate if you want an appointment for a job application or to request a benefit. Finally, you will be assigned a date for the appointment. You can also receive help from SEPE staff by requesting an appointment online.