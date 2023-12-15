State Duma deputy Khamzaev called for renaming children's champagne

The State Duma wanted to rename children's champagne. Deputy Sultan Khamzaev made such a proposal, reports RIA News.

According to him, children's champagne is an oxymoron, and its sale popularizes alcohol among minors. The politician believes that the drink's producers should be held accountable because they are “actually deceiving consumers.” “Either produce champagne and pay excise taxes and so on, or produce children’s soda,” Khamzaev called.