The Bundesliga is the competition par excellence in Germany, every year the teams fight to achieve their goals in the domestic competition, this being one of the best league competitions that exists around the world. The 18 best clubs in the country compete against each other in two games throughout the season.
This means that the Bundesliga is played over 34 days in which, logically, the first place takes the trophy, while the first four qualify for the Champions League, the fifth for the Europa League and the sixth for the Conference League.
During these 34 days there is plenty of time for anything to happen, such as a possible tie on points between several teams and even a tie on points at the end of the season between the top two teams. In that case, what was happening? Who would be the team that would win? How is this crossroads resolved? There are many doubts that can arise in a hypothetical tie on points, therefore, today from 90min we will bring you all the information you need to know in case a case like this of a tie on points occurs at the end of the season.
In the event that at the end of the season there is a tie on points between two or more Bundesliga teams, the main criterion for breaking the tie between the clubs will be to resort to the total difference in the goals conceded and scored by each one.
In the event that equality continues, we would move on to the second tiebreaker criterion established by the Bundesliga. If this happened then we would have to see which team has scored the most goals throughout the season.
If after two clubs agree on the first and second tiebreaker criteria, there is no need to be alarmed, there is a third. In the event that said tie continues, then the duel between both teams is resorted to during the campaign, with the one with the particular goal average in favor being the club that would be first classified. Unlike LaLiga, where the first tie-breaking criterion would be this, in the Bundesliga it is the last one used.
