podcastIs Geert Wilders' refrigerator finally full? According to the PVV leader, the time when his party gave up everything to make a cabinet with the VVD, NSC and BBB possible is really over. What does that mean for the formation? And what are we already seeing of an alliance between the parties and what are the biggest stumbling blocks to reaching a coalition agreement?
Political editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Wilders #won39t #give #money
Leave a Reply