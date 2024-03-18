The first electoral debate by the Head of Government of Mexico City was marked by an exchange of accusations and attacks between the main candidates, Clara Brugada and Santiago Taboadaleaving concrete proposals for citizens in the background.

For an hour and a half, the contenders engaged in a confrontation that overshadowed the discussion about their government plans if elected next year. June 2nd. From the beginning of the debate, organized by the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM), the tension was evident.

Clara Brugada, candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, attacked Taboada for his alleged connection with the real estate cartel and corruption in the Benito Juárez mayor's officewhile Taboada counterattacked by pointing out the failed policies of Morena and the tragedy on Metro Line 12.

The third candidate in dispute, Salomón Chertorivski, criticized the confrontational approach of his opponents, regretting the lack of discussion on issues relevant to citizens.

Although he presented more concrete proposals, such as the creation of a public care system, his voice was overshadowed by the noise of the attacks between Brugada and Taboada.

The debate format, similar to that of a television political program, allowed the candidates to present their positions on human development, well-being, social policy, growth, economic development and public finances. However, the personal dispute between Brugada and Taboada captured the attention, leaving little room for the analysis of proposals.

Despite the criticism, Clara Brugada highlighted the importance of her proposals, such as the creation of a public care system, as a measure to improve the quality of life of the city's inhabitants.

For his part, Salomón Chertorivski regretted the lack of a constructive debate focused on the real needs of the population.

Clara says she won

Clara Brugada, candidate for the Let's Keep Making History coalition, said she was the winner of the first Chilango debate, where she highlighted her commitment to honesty, work and results for Mexico City.

Before thousands of followers, Brugada affirmed that his victory in the debate is a harbinger of his success in the June 2 elections, emphasizing that his project represents the Fourth Transformation.

During the debate, Brugada presented more than 50 proposals in crucial areas such as human development, well-being, economic development and public finances.

His speech was marked by a call to citizens to disseminate their government's proposals, urging each person to contribute to the dissemination of the message of honesty and conviction that his project represents.

Alejandro Encinas, coordinator of the Brugada Advisory Council, declared that the candidate clearly won the debate and assured that Mexico City will be in good hands under her leadership.

Santiago Taboada: Viable Proposals Against Attacks in the Debate

Meanwhile, the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés Mendoza, described the first electoral debate for the Head of Government of Mexico City as a field day for the candidate Santiago Taboada, who presented ideas and viable projects while his opponent from the ruling party She was exposed as a liar and incongruent.

Cortés highlighted that Taboada's proposal focuses on rebuilding the city's public administration to attract investments that generate well-paid jobs, with the aim of reactivating social mobility and allowing both the most vulnerable sectors and the middle class to improve their living conditions. life.

The national PAN leader highlighted Taboada's bravery in fighting organized crime and recovering drinking water wells that are currently under the control of criminal groups in areas such as Iztapalapa.

In contrast, Cortés pointed out the desperation of the ruling party's candidate, who promises to return the daycare centers or childcare centers canceled by President López Obrador's decision, which shows her lack of coherence and her attempt to gain support among voters.

Regarding the third candidate in the race, Salomón Chertorivski, Cortés believed that he should join Taboada's candidacy, since although he has interesting ideas, he lacks the support of a party and a solid organization to win the election.

The PAN leader highlighted that during the debate, Taboada presented data that shows the lack of new productive investments during Claudia Sheinbaum's government, which, in his opinion, shows that the administration was more focused on the “circus and simulation” than in generating development for the city.