While waiting to discover the games arriving on PC and Xbox Game Pass during the second half of the month, Microsoft's Xbox app has been updated and now reports the games that will leave the catalog on March 31, 2024. In total there are only three , which we have reported below:

You still have a few days to recover them

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition is the definitive version including all post-launch DLC of Milestone's first arcade racing series based on Mattel's iconic toy cars.

Infinite Guitars is a peculiar mix between an action RPG and a Rhythm game made with an anime style, in which we will face killing machines by dint of guitar solos and metal music.

Last but not least, MLB The Show 23 is last year's edition of the Baseball simulator created by Sony San Diego studios. Its exit from the catalog is fully compensated by the entry of MLB The Show 24 on March 19th.

As per tradition all the games listed above will be for purchase at a 20% discounted price (except for even more advantageous Xbox Store offers) in the days before the removal from PC and Xbox Game Pass, which we remind you is set for the end of March. An option that can be advantageous if you intend to continue using one or more titles even after they are no longer available through the service catalogue.