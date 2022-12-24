Home page World

Could you throw a Christmas tree more than twenty feet? If so: Off to Weidenthal in Rhineland-Palatinate! The elite of this – let’s say – sport meets there every year. © Uwe Anspach/dpa

Christmas is also a competition: who has the longest Christmas stollen? (Spoiler: not the Germans.) And how small can a Christmas card be? Records at a glance.

Berlin – Why should you throw a Christmas tree far? Because you can! New records are regularly set in Rhineland-Palatinate. Other Christmas records also deserve to be celebrated.

Delicious: Who has the longest stollen? One could assume: Germany. After all, Stollen is a typical German Christmas pastry. But puff cake. In December 2010, a 72 meter long colossus will be baked in the Netherlands – albeit for a German company.

Fast: When it comes to felling trees, American Erin Lavoie is hard to beat. In 2008, shortly before the festival, she created 27 Christmas trees in two minutes, setting a world record. Most recently, Lavoie wins the 2022 US Women’s Championship with multiple wood chopping disciplines.

High: The record for the tallest Christmas tree is quite old. In 1950, the almost 65 meter high Douglas fir was in a shopping center in Seattle, USA. A little tricking was done with their appearance at the time: branches from other trees are attached to the lower part of the trunk, according to the Guinness Book.

Warm: Mild air from the Atlantic regularly makes for spring-like Christmas weather in Germany. The highest temperature measured so far on December 24, 2012 was in Freiburg: 18.9 degrees Celsius, according to the German Weather Service. Exactly 50 years earlier, the festival is again at its coldest. On Christmas Eve 1962, the thermometer never climbed above freezing.

Tiny: The mini Christmas card cannot be seen with the naked eye, as it is only two hundredths of a millimeter wide and one and a half high. Map is a bit relative anyway: Britain’s National Physical Laboratory used platinum-coated silicon nitride – a material – and etched Christmas greetings into it in 2017.

Gigantic: A gigantic illuminated Santa Claus made of eight tons of aluminum and iron and more than 100,000 LED lights squats in the Portuguese city of Águeda at Christmas time in 2016. At around 21 meters high and 9 meters wide, he made it into the Guinness Book as the “Largest Santa”.

Athletic: Who will throw the Christmas tree the highest and furthest? This question is answered every year in Weidenthal, Rhineland-Palatinate. The best long-distance thrower managed 7.5 meters, according to the host FC Wacker. Unofficial world record for men in this discipline: 10.95 meters.

resonant: For many people, nothing beats a white Christmas – also musically: Bing Crosby’s version of “White Christmas” is the best-selling single worldwide with an estimated 50 million copies (until 2012), according to the Guinness Book. The super hit comes from the pen of the composer Irving Berlin.

Expensive: A palatial building needs an exclusive Christmas tree, that’s the approach. The decoration of the glittering giant fir tree in a hotel in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) is worth more than eleven million dollars in December 2010. dpa