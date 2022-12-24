“China expresses regret and resolutely opposes this US move,” the foreign ministry said in a statement posted online, describing the new law as a serious political provocation that flagrantly interferes in China’s internal affairs.

US President Joe Biden has signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington.

In the Indo-Pacific region, the legislation authorizes increased security cooperation with Taiwan, and requires expanded cooperation with India on emerging defense technologies, readiness, and logistics.

A statement from Taiwan’s foreign ministry thanked the US Congress for “demonstrating the great importance it attaches to US-Taiwan relations and promoting Taiwan’s security.”

Beijing said it includes provisions that “cause serious harm to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory, and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

The law also included an amendment restricting purchases by US governments of products that use electronic chips made by a certain group of Chinese companies.

“The case ignores facts to exaggerate the ‘threat of China’, arbitrarily interferes in China’s internal affairs, attacks and smears the Communist Party of China, which constitutes serious political provocations to China,” the ministry statement said.