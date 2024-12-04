

lovers of video games are celebrating again for another year and are eagerly awaiting the moment to find out if their favorite titles will win any awards (or not) at the Game Awards 2024. This year, the awards gala celebrates its tenth anniversary the next December 12 in it Microsoft Theater of Los Angeleswhere the winning video games will be announced.

The ceremony will feature a pre-show which will begin at 01:30 (Spanish time) on December 13, followed by main eventwhich will start at 02:00 hours. Those interested can follow the gala live and for free through platforms such as YouTube, Twitch and Steam.

Yet another edition, the Game Awards choose the best video games of the year in a variety of categories: Best direction, Best narrative, Best art direction, Best soundtrack, Best sound, Best mobile game, Best augmented reality game, and a long etcetera. However, there is one key category in this awards ceremony: the Best video game of the yearknown as GOTY.

Every year, all fans of the event place their bets to try to answer the big question: Who will win the prestigious award?

The GOTY nominees

This year, the games that accumulate the most nominations are AstroBot and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirtheach with seven nominations. follows them Metaphor: ReFantaziowith six. Other notable titles are Balatro and Silent Hill 2with five nominations each. We cannot forget the video game with a Spanish seal, Snowwhich has three nominations, including Best Indie Game and Best Art Direction.

Some of these repeat as nominees in the category of Video Game of the Year. Specifically, they are six the titles that will compete on December 12 to win the GOTY of 2024. Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Trying to guess who will win the award is complicated. In recent years, the variety of winning titles has shown that there is no clear trend: last year it took the prize Baldur’s Gate 3in 2023 it was the turn of Elden Ringa year before he took it It Takes Two and in 2020 he achieved it The Last of Us Part II. They do have one thing in common: they are all games “triple A”. When will it be the turn of an indie game? That’s another debate.

The game of the year for the community

Another of the most important categories of the Game Awards is that of Best title according to players. It is a prize that depends 100% of what the community votes. In the rest of the categories, the winner is chosen by mixed vote: he 90% lies in the decision of the professional jury and the 10% in the votes that the public have been able to do the days leading up to the event.

This year, the community category has a total of 30 nominees, including titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Fortnite, League of Legends, Genshin Impact, Valorant, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Helldivers 2 , Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Wuthering Waves. The complete list can be consulted on the organization’s official website.

Voting is now open for first roundand fans will be able to vote for their favorite games of the year until this Wednesday December 4 through the same website. There will be two additional rounds of voting before next December 12, when the big awards gala takes place.

Industry awards

In 2023, the Game Awards broke a new record. The organizer and creator of the event Geoff Keighley shared that the event reached 118 million viewswhich represents an increase of 15% compared to the previous year’s ceremony. Today, the awards ceremony is so relevant in the entertainment industry that the Game Awards are known as “the Oscars of video games”.

Hundreds of people from the sector participate in the awards, demonstrating the level of production that the organization has achieved. Only to choose the nominated video games there is 100 media and influencers from around the world, selected for their track record in video game criticism. These become part of the jurywhich also has specialized personnel in other categories, such as electronic sports, accessibility and adaptation.

The event has generated such a level of interest in the audience that the video game companies they use the ceremony to announce and reveal images of some of his upcoming titles most important. We will have to wait to find out what surprises the early morning of December 12 to 13 has in store for us.