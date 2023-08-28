The motorcycling of Brazil and of the world is in mourning after learning of the death of two pilots in the local Motovelocidad Championship, a race that took place in the Cascavel International Raceway in the state of Parana.

André Veríssimo Cardoso, 42-year-old man, slipped and fell off his motorcycle and was struck by Erico Verissimo da Rocha. They both died.

With experience

Da Rocha was 38 years old and was born in Olinda, Pernambuco. In the overall championship he was in seventh place and was looking to move up in the standings.

His family mourned his death, plus his son, who turned 22 last week.

The pilot had few photos on his social networks, but what can be seen is that he was proud of the records he had achieved.

Similarly, those close to him warned that he was a follower of the former president Jair Bolsonarom, which had aroused curiosity.

Cardoso was 42 years old and was born in Sao Paulo. He started competing in 2011, when he was 30 years old.

He was champion of the 600cc Pro and 1000cc Evo categories in SuperBike Brazil, which led him to ascend.

In December 2020, Cardoso lost a valid one in an unexpected way, as he began to celebrate ahead of time and they beat him to it.

Cardoso not only stood out in sports, in motorcycling, but he was also a prominent publicist.

