Yolanda Díaz: “Feijóo’s leadership fades”

The acting Second Vice President of the Government and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, said this Monday in The hour of 1 from TVE that the leader of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, lacks principles and would be facing his last days at the head of the PP. “We are going towards a Feijóo leadership that is fading away,” Díaz stressed.

The also acting Minister of Labor has stated that the leader of the PP has no principles. “Feijóo lacks principles and instrumentalizes all the democratic tools in favor of the PP. He says one thing in the morning and another in the afternoon. He has carried out an electoral campaign for us saying that he was not going to talk with the pro-independence forces and now he is going to talk”. Díaz also believes that the investiture session of the PP leader, scheduled for September 26 and 27 in the Congress of Deputies, is doomed to failure. The PP now has 172 deputies and would need another four to be invested. “From minute one I have said that this investiture was a failure. It is unsuccessful ”, she said.

Sumar, Díaz has advanced, is negotiating in parallel a government programmatic agreement with the PSOE, for a hypothetical new coalition government after the alleged failed investiture of Feijóo. “We have already forwarded several documents to the PSOE,” Díaz stressed. “We negotiate content, not the government structure, which will come later. This is a country that advances, that looks straight. We are negotiating and we are still too far away”.

To form this future coalition government, Sumar and PSOE need yes or yes the affirmative vote of Junts and ERC, who demand an amnesty law for those investigated during the process, specifically from January 1, 2013 until today. According to Díaz, the amnesty law that Sumar is considering is “absolutely constitutional” because it would be based on a precept: the criminal procedure law. “The amnesty is applied in exceptional situations,” said Díaz. “This law has to go on the margins of it. What are the facts and the temporal distance and the affectation of the people involved. There are people who have put ballot boxes, agents who are prosecuted for behavior. It is a complex, but constitutional norm”. Díaz, however, did not answer about how many specific people would benefit from this law.