The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed this Wednesday the first evacuation to Egypt of a group of 81 wounded and sick people from the Gaza Strip, although he recalled that there are thousands of people who need to receive urgent health services that are not provided due to the lack of medicines and other essential supplies.

In addition to medical supplies to treat the sick and injured, The WHO recalled that water, food and fuel are needed that make it possible for the hospitals that continue to operate in Gaza to continue providing minimal care.

“Among those most in need are thousands of seriously injured civilians, many of them children,” stressed the organization, which has several trucks with humanitarian aid for hospitals on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing ready to enter Gaza when they receive authorization. what they have been waiting for for several days.

It’s known that More than 1,000 Gazans need kidney dialysis to stay alive, more than 2,000 must continue their cancer treatments, 45,000 people suffer from cardiovascular diseases and more than 60,000 have diabetes.

The WHO also indicated that its specialists have visited medical evacuation facilities in Egypt and met with ambulance medical and paramedical staff.

A man carries a child as Palestinians search the rubble for bodies and survivors.

He specified that There are 65 ambulances equipped with all resuscitation capabilities and advanced life support and that there are thirteen teams that include emergency doctors and specialized paramedics.

In addition, the global health organization indicated that it collaborates with the Egyptian Red Crescent to ensure that patients have psychological support for trauma.

