From: Martina Lippl, Alina Schröder

Western Europe is facing explosive weather conditions. Hurricane Ciarán could hit with wind speeds of up to 200 km/h and massive waves.

Munich – The extreme weather situation has been apparent for a few days now. Now regions of Europe are preparing for Hurricane Ciarán – the international name of the low pressure area known in Germany as Emir. Meteorologists predict wind speeds of up to 200 km/h and waves of up to 10 meters high.

Extreme squalls: Hurricane Emir (international “Ciarán”) hits England and France

Hurricane Emir (international Ciarán) is heading for the west coast of Europe. There are flood warnings in parts of Great Britain. © Danny Lawson/dpa

The violent storm is expected to hit primarily the western part of Europe – with a focus on western France, particularly Brittany and the English Channel. In Germany, weaker foothills are expected from Thursday (November 2nd), especially in the North Sea area. Several ferry routes in the English Channel have already been canceled. The airline Condor has canceled its passenger and cargo connections between the Channel Islands and Great Britain for Wednesday and Thursday. The ferry company DFDS has also canceled trips between Dieppe in France and Newhaven in England.

The British weather service Met Office warns of flying debris, building damage and flooding. Train connections could also be interrupted and roads closed. The coastal regions in the southwest and southeast of England are particularly affected. Wind gusts of up to 152 km/h are expected in the Channel Islands. There were 29 flood warnings in place for England, Scotland and Wales late on Wednesday afternoon. There were loud noises in parts of Northern Ireland Mirror Floods have already been reported.

Record storm is heading towards Europe: British weather service warns of strong gusts

Hurricane Ciarán is expected to hit the UK in full force on Wednesday evening (November 1st). The British Meteorological Service expects the strongest gusts to occur between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday. A rain warning was issued for the East of England, London, the South East, the South West and Wales, among others, from 6pm on Wednesday.

France is preparing for a record storm with gusts of up to 170 km/h – red alert in the north

Storm Ciarán is expected to reach France on Wednesday evening (November 1st) around 8 p.m. The French weather service Météo-France warns of extreme wind, high waves and heavy rain. Météo-France publishes an updated map with its forecast on the X platform. Wind speeds of 150 to 170 km/h could be reached on the coast of Brittany near Finistère, Côtes-d’Armor and Manche. According to weather experts, there are on the high seas wetter.de Gusts of up to 200 km/h cannot be ruled out.

Hurricane Ciarán: The forecast map for the storm depression from Méteo-France on November 1st. © Screenshot X/Meteo-France

On France’s Atlantic coast, several municipalities in the Gironde have decided to close their beaches franceblue.fr. It is still unclear whether storm Emir (international Ciarán) will break previous records.

According to French television station BFMTV, Ciarán is not comparable to Storm Lothar in December 1999. At that time, Lothar crossed the whole of France with wind speeds of more than 100 km/h. According to forecasts, Ciarán could be one of the 40 largest storms since 1980. And on Saturday (November 4th) the next hurricane is expected to hit the Atlantic coast of France. In Germany too, the weather is expected to remain gray and rainy.

