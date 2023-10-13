In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry Complex was launched in Masdar City, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on its website, “The complex consolidates Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for transportation technologies using smart and self-driving vehicles, and their air, land and sea applications. The complex will provide the latest facilities and advanced services to form an environment subject to regulatory legislation that supports the innovation of smart and self-driving vehicle technologies in the UAE.” United Arab Emirates, and unleash its full capabilities at the global level.

His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has a distinguished position that qualifies it to lead efforts to develop technologies for manufacturing autonomous vehicles and disseminate them at the global level. Through its proven record in the field of creativity and innovation, the emirate will be able to contribute to shaping global trends in this industry, based on its established industrial base and world-class infrastructure, and its attraction of talent and competencies, in addition to its distinguished regulatory and legislative capabilities, and a strategic geographical location on global trade routes.” .

His Excellency added: “As one of the complexes stimulating economic diversification in Abu Dhabi, the smart and self-driving vehicle manufacturing complex will contribute to advancing global transformation, unleash exceptional economic growth, and create new opportunities for talents, entrepreneurs, and investors, as the complex contributes to the gross domestic product by an amount ranging from Between 90 and 120 billion dirhams, which paves the way for the creation of between 30,000 and 50,000 job opportunities, so that the smart and self-driving vehicle industry complex will have extended multiplier effects that benefit various sectors, and push the knowledge-based, diversified and sustainable Falcon economy to new heights.”

The launch of the Smart and Self-Driving Vehicles Industry Complex falls within the framework of implementing the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in June 2022, with the aim of employing green economy applications and technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and harmonization Between human and economic development, and accelerating Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a knowledge-based and sustainable economy.

The Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office are leading the efforts to establish this integrated industrial complex, which will cover the areas of design, testing, prototypes of innovations, and the manufacture of smart and self-driving transportation vehicles of all kinds, in addition to enhancing the use of these vehicles in other sectors such as the logistics services sector. Taking advantage of Abu Dhabi’s global industrial capabilities, its strong connection to air corridors, its advanced infrastructure, a modern road network and global ports, the new complex will enhance the contribution of this industry to the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The complex unites the efforts of all national institutions and companies to develop the value chain for smart and autonomous vehicles, attract international and local companies, provide financing and investment opportunities, stimulate and finance creativity and innovation, in addition to providing a unified platform for regulatory services, and accelerating the adoption of future applications. These efforts will include enhancing academic cooperation, supporting testing centers and facilities, scientific research and development efforts, issuing technical permits, providing service workshops, aircraft storage, manufacturing facilities, and logistical services for companies and institutions in the complex through the Abu Dhabi Global Logistics Network.

The complex will contribute to attracting major international innovation companies in this sector. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office works with local regulatory authorities to provide a unique, advanced legislative environment to support the innovations of the smart and self-driving vehicle industries complex across various air, land and sea applications. These entities include the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Integrated Transport Center, and Abu Dhabi Maritime. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office will provide three specialized testing centers through a number of partnerships that the office has concluded with the Tawazun Industrial Park, Miral, and Al Maqta Gate, which is part of the digital sector of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group. These centers will provide companies with support to test smart and self-driving vehicles, and obtain the necessary permits. To operate it in the air, land and sea.

The air test area at the Nibras Al Ain Aviation Complex will provide take-off runways and an integrated area for companies wishing to test and manufacture intelligent aerial transportation vehicles. As for the land test area on Yas Island, which includes the Yas Marina Circuit, it will provide a center for testing land transportation solutions for the growing number of emerging technology companies. While the marine testing area located in the Musaffah area includes a port, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy.

The complex represents an important addition to the current infrastructure, and enhances cooperation efforts between companies active in various related sectors, such as smart electricity companies, advanced communication capabilities and navigation programs. It will also enhance the scope and coverage of smart and autonomous vehicle applications, to enhance the future of integrated transportation and logistics services in the UAE and the world.

Coinciding with the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the launch of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry Complex contributes to accelerating the pace of adoption of sustainable mobility services and enhancing efforts aimed at shifting the country and the world towards a future free of carbon emissions. The complex is headquartered in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, which is a leader in the field of sustainability. Masdar City is one of the most important scientific research and development centers that works to employ innovations in order to provide a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way of life.

The smart and self-driving vehicle industry complex is launching with strong capabilities embodied in the announcement by a number of world-leading companies of their plans to establish their operations in Abu Dhabi, each of which provides advanced technologies in air, land and sea transportation applications.