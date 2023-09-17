Who was Giovanbattista Cutolo, the 24-year-old musician killed in Naples. Mother Daniela Di Maggio guest on Domenica In

Giovanbattista Cutolo was a young musical talent. A boy of only 24 years old killed by a minor on 31 August in Naples, in the central Piazza Municipio. News that shocked not only the city but all of Italy. Today his mother, Daniela Di Maggio, will be a guest on the first episode of the new season of Domenica In.

The boy played the horn in the Scarlatti Camera Young Orchestra. The twenty-four year old was the son of an artist: his father was the theater director Franco Cutolo, founder of the “Li Febi Armonici” company. The news of his death comes like a bolt from the blue. Student at the Conservatory of San Pietro a Majella, from the few audiovisual finds found on social media, Giovanbattista Cutolo was always accompanied by his horn. In 2020 he participated in the “Musica sotto le stelle” event at Villa Pignatelli, together with the other guys from Scarlatti Winds, the advanced musical laboratory of the Scarlatti Orchestra. In other shots he can be admired while he plays at the “Naples sounds again” event.

Giovanni Battista Cutolo was killed with a single gunshot: a minor, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested for the murder. As mentioned, the mother Daniela Di Maggio will be on Domenica In for a touching interview. The mother of the young victim asked for a reform of juvenile justice with the lowering of the attributable age and the certainty of punishment for those who commit particularly serious crimes: “An exemplary law, a serious reform” of juvenile justice because “a sixteen-year-old who shoots in cold blood, as a killer, he should be judged as an adult. Do it out of respect for me, the boy is the one who rides his bike in the park, not the one who shoots my boyfriend a third shot in the chest, like hitmen do. We need a major justice reform to lower the punishable age. Whoever killed my son must be tried as an adult, his crime was a heinous crime that must be paid without any reduction in sentence. Just as there are no discounts for my life sentence, which began on August 31st.”

The woman also spoke with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “It was a conversation between two mothers, sincere and heartfelt, I felt like I had always known her. I asked her if I could call her Giorgia, she replied: ‘Of course you have to call me Giorgia’. I told her: I want to meet you, you have to help me make sure that other mothers no longer experience dramas like this. Crime cannot have won, we must protect our children, the healthy part of the country, the future we would like.”