Last Friday afternoon, after eating and playing at his house with three classmates from his second grade classroom, Rigo asked me to we would read the fable that followed, in the book of Aesop’s Fables that we are reading every time we finish the afternoon bike ride. It’s the first time he’s asked me without having gone to exercise before. I wanted to look for many explanations, but I stayed with the most obvious one: he, at seven years and seven months old, wants to read. The rest, gentle readers, is the least of it, and in any case one day, when he is an adult, we will see what interpretation he gives to that memory. Well, here it will be, so that on that day, we can both read it together in Readings, THE DEBATESeptember 17, 2023. That last Friday afternoon he read the fable “The wolf, the lullaby and the child”. At the end, the moral of the fable was commented: “It doesn’t matter what is said, what matters is what is done.”.

In these days that the electoral process has already begun that will lead to the elections June of 2024this fable of Aesop It should be read by many of those who are now ready to seek candidacies and government positions. Those in power know who was with them. Just like those who are in search of can They know who they are and will be with them. It doesn’t matter what is said, what matters is what is done.

Capture of Ovidio Guzmán

Another Aesop fable is that of the young shepherd who played at shouting here comes the wolf., and the townspeople came out to help him. But it was a lie and the young man laughed. Until one afternoon the wolf did arrive and no one came to help him. The wolf ate his sheep. October 17, 2019 was the first attempt to extradite Ovidio Guzmán to the United States. of North America (USA), was even detained in Culiacan and after riots by his armed paramilitary groups he was released. Even the President López Obrador He has recognized that he intervened directly in that release to prevent the armed conflict from having tragic consequences on the civilian population. Three years later, on January 5, 2023, he was arrested again in Culiacanand, despite the armed riots and violence in the capital of Sinaloa, he was taken to the high security prison of the Altiplano (Almoloya) in the State of Mexico.

Barely two months after his arrest, on March 9, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) received at the National Palace the advisor for internal security to the President of the USA, Joe Biden. THE DEBATE reported that visit: The president of Mexico: “receives this Thursday Liz Sherwood-Randall, White House Security Advisorsent to discuss the fight against fentanyl trafficking in United States. This March 9 at noon, Sherwood-Randall arrived at the National Palace accompanied by the ambassador Ken Salazar and with a strong security device. In addition to AMLOat the meeting there would be secretaries of Defense, Security and Foreign Affairs; Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Rosa Icela Rodríguez and Marcelo Ebrardrespectively… “We have this meeting with the envoy of the president joe biden for the topic of fentanyl“We bring a report that will be presented to you and the commitment to continue helping and continue supporting, but we do not accept the threats,” AMLO mentioned” (EL DEBATE, March 9, 2023).

Paragraphs: Extradition

Six months later, after that visit to Mexican president, On September 15, Ovidio Guzmán was extradited to Chicago. That same day it was reported in the media: “After the US Department of Justice confirmed the extradition of one of the alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel…Liz Sherwood-Randall, highlighted the current anti-narcotics cooperation with the Government of the President López Obrador: “Today, law enforcement officials from both United States and Mexico placed in the custody of the United States Department of Justice Ovidio Guzmán López, son of ‘El Chapo’and who has been accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and other violent crimes,” said Sherwood-Randall. This “extradition…is testimony to the relevance of the current cooperation between the US and Mexican governments in the fight against narcotics and other vital challenges,” added the White House official about the extradition formally requested in February” (Reforma, September 15, 2023). To continue analyzing.

