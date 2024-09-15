With 2 laps to go in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix race, Sergio Pérez was left off the podium after a strong collision with Carlos Sainz Jr.

The action ended with one of the Red Bull driver’s strongest performances on this street circuit, where he has claimed victory in 2021 and 2023.

Pérez admitted that he was left speechless after what happened with the Spaniard from Ferrari.

“It’s a real shame that it happened. Yes, I’m speechless because it cost us a lot of points, it was a disaster for the championship. We definitely have a lot more at stake this weekend.

“Carlos moved too fast to keep up with Charles’ trailer, it was just a wrong moment, a wrong moment that ended in a big crash,” Perez said.

The Mexican, with better pace and life on his hard tires, tried to overtake the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to take second place, but the Monegasque’s response was immediate and did not allow it.

The move caused the Spaniard to get closer and get between Checo and Leclerc, and from there he tried to pressure his teammate to overtake him.

Unfortunately for the Prancing Horse, the RB20 returned to the attack upon exiting Turn 2, and in an act of defence it abruptly closed to its left, causing the collision.

“First of all, I’m glad that Checo and I are okay. Unfortunately, after passing Checo in Turn 1 and after battling with Charles in Turn 2, there was a very unexpected contact and honestly, I still don’t understand how it happened – I wasn’t making any erratic manoeuvres or a risky move towards Checo. We collided and that was the end of it.

“I’m not sure (of the outcome of the investigation) but this time I’m 100 percent convinced that I didn’t do anything wrong or anything aggressive, we’ll see,” said Sainz Jr. after the meeting with the race stewards.



