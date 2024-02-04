Report conducted an exclusive interview, together with Fatto Quotidiano, which will be broadcast in this evening's episode on Rai3, with Dario Di Caterino, the man who made Vittorio Sgarbi resign. Di Caterino was part of Vittorio Sgarbi's magic circle, but last October he wrote an anonymous letter to dozens of institutional addresses. Attached is all the documentation on the professional activities of the then undersecretary. Minister Sangiuliano forwards everything to the antitrust authority, which opens an investigation. The decision came yesterday: for the authority, Sgarbi's activity as a paid lecturer is incompatible with his government role, according to what the Frattini Law on conflict of interest states. Sgarbi's former manager – the broadcast reports – also talks about numerous activities paid in cash that may have escaped the eyes of the Antitrust.



Sgarbi's about-face: “My resignation? Only announced” 04 February 2024

And he describes the price list of the art critic and politician: a conference is worth 3 thousand euros, a theater show at least 5 thousand euros, the preface of a book 4 thousand euros. In total, the undersecretary earned more than 300 thousand euros in one year from his professional activity. Which occupied most of his time: the authority counted 121 events in 12 months. In many cases – it emerges again in the interview – Sgarbi's paid appearances were invoiced by the companies Hestia and Ars, whose owners are respectively Sabrina Colle (Sgarbi's official girlfriend) and Nino Ippolito (his historical press office, later appointed Chief secretariat at the Ministry of Culture). Report also conducted an interview with three former Sgarbi drivers. One of them – it turns out from the broadcast – would have purchased a Valentine du Boulogne for 10 thousand euros in cash, later valued at 5 million, another would have been used as a frontman for a bankrupt company and the third, fined for high speed and deprived of his driving licence. , would have been compensated with an anti-mafia department.