It is expected that the real Madrid be without midfielder Brahim Diaz for several months after he suffered a muscle injury during the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.
Brahim made his second start of the season on Saturday but lasted just 25 minutes before being forced off the pitch with a muscle injury from which he has not recovered.
Initial reports suggested Brahim’s injury was minor ( ACE He says there was optimism that he would be back within a month), but the picture changed quickly after a series of scans.
Brahim has been diagnosed with an adductor longus injury and is expected to spend around three months on the sidelines.
Fabrizio Romano He estimates that Brahim’s absence will last around two months and that new checks will be carried out next week to determine Brahim’s recovery plan.
Brahim is not used to spending a lot of time in the recovery room. It is the first injury of his career in the Madrid first team and the first time he has not played since March 2023, when a minor knee injury forced him to miss a match.
Brahim has not missed a significant period through injury since February 2021, but is now heading for the longest period out of action of his career.
