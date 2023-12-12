Antonio Juliano dead, Naples mourning the death of Captain Totonno

Mourning in the world of football. Antonio Juliano, known as 'Totonno', historic player and manager of the Italian club, passed away today in Naples at the age of 80.

Who was Antonio Juliano, Totonno captain of Napoli. He took Maradona

It was he who brought Diego Maradona and Ruud Krol to Vesuvius under the presidency of Corrado Ferlaino. As a player with the Napoli shirt he made 505 appearances with 38 goals in 17 seasons between 1961 and 1978, winning two Italian Cups (in 1962 and 1976), an Alpine Cup (1966) and an Italian League Cup. English (1976).

Juliano also made 18 appearances for the national team, with which he won the European championship in 1968 and finished second at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, where he played for a few minutes in the final lost 4-1 against Brazil.

Juliano, Naples mourns the death of Totonno, 'icon of blue loyalty'

“The world of football and the city of Naples mourn the passing of Antonio Juliano, historical figure and blue flag. Juliano marked an indelible era first as a footballer and then as a manager. Raised in the youth team, he wore the shirt of the club for 17 years Naples becoming captain and generational symbol. After winning the first Italian Cup at a very young age in 1962, he was the first Neapolitan to win the Italian Cup as captain in 1976. A midfielder of talent and personality, Juliano was also part of the European champion national team of 1968 and vice World Champion in 1970, playing three World Cups and playing the final against Brazil in Mexico”. Thus Napoli in a note regarding the death at the age of 80 of Antonio Juliano, historic Italian captain and later manager of the club.

“His bond with Napoli never broke away even when he stopped playing – adds the Neapolitan club in the statement published on its official website -. He became manager of the Azzurri and under his role as General Manager came the purchase of Diego Maradona. Proud son of Naples and icon of Italian loyalty, Juliano leaves a sporting and emotional legacy that will remain forever in the memory. President Aurelio De Laurentiis, the managers, the technical staff, the team and the entire SSC Napoli join in the family's pain for the passing of Antonio Juliano, unforgettable captain and eternal blue flag”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

