Japan's economy, still the third largest in the world, is facing a series of challenges that threaten its growth and its position on the global stage.

According to updated data released by the Japanese government this month, the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had an annualized contraction of 2.9% in the third quarter of 2023, worse than the initial estimate presented in November of a drop of 2.1%. %. This was the biggest decline since the second quarter of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the Asian country's economic activity hard.

The downward revision of Japanese GDP reflects the economic instability that the country is currently experiencing. Despite having released even positive results in previous quarters, Japan has suffered from the weakness of domestic demand, which is unable to deal with the effects of persistent inflation, and the devaluation of the yen, the Japanese currency, against the dollar.

Private consumption, which represents more than half of the Japanese economy, is falling. It fell 0.2% this quarter, after stagnating in the previous quarter, while business investment fell 0.4%. Exports, which had been sustaining growth in previous quarters, lost steam in this one, given the challenges that partner economies, such as China, the United States and the European Union (EU), also face.

Inflation in the country, which has been fighting the risk of deflation for years, is exceeding 3% and is not being accompanied by a proportional increase in real wages, which are falling.

Salaries in real terms decreased by 2.3% in October, the 19th consecutive month of decline according to official data from the Japanese Ministry of Labor. Family spending also fell 2.5% in October in the annual comparison, extending the trend of eight consecutive months of decline. This indicates that the purchasing power of the Japanese is being significantly affected by the country's unstable economic situation and also by inflation, which has discouraged domestic consumption and damaged consumer confidence.

“Weakness in personal consumption is likely to continue in the near future as real disposable income is expected to continue falling,” he told the agency Reuters Kota Suzuki, economist at Daiwa Securities.

The scenario for Japan becomes even more challenging when one considers that the country is about to be overtaken by Germany as the third largest economy in the world, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The loss of position is partly due to the strong devaluation of the yen against the dollar and also to the difference in rhythm between the two economies. According to the IMF, Japan's GDP is expected to fall 0.2% this year, to US$4.23 billion (R$20.81 billion), while Germany's is expected to rise 8.4%, to US$4. .42 billion (R$ 21.96 billion).

Japan is also currently facing structural problems that limit its growth potential, such as aging and population reduction. The country currently has the oldest population in the world, with more than a third of people aged 65 or over and more than one in ten people aged over 80.

The aging of the population has implications for public finances, which suffer from an increase in age-related expenses, such as health and pensions. Japan also faces a labor shortage, which may be limiting the country's growth potential.

According to a study by Recruit, a company that carries out data collection in the country, published by the broadcaster NHK, Japan could have a deficit of 11 million workers by 2040, because of the demographic problem it faces. Such factors are making it difficult to implement economic policies that stimulate domestic demand and external competitiveness.

The government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced in recent months a package of fiscal measures to alleviate the impact of inflation on low-income families and encourage wage increases. Furthermore, it has also encouraged the participation of more elderly people in the job market and the adoption of technologies that increase productivity, however, these measures, in a way, are still not showing sufficient results to offset the demographic impact.

Because of the negative results presented, Stefan Angrick, senior economist at Moody's Analytics, told Reuters that “the disappointing third quarter reading” serves as a “worrying reminder” that Japan is “not yet out” of the list of countries likely to face the “danger of a recession.”