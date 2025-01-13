Wicked It is a cultural phenomenon. It was already before Hollywood released the corresponding movie (when it had first been a rather punk novel that I reread The Wizard of Ozand then a Broadway musical capable of sweeping for years), but Jon M. Chu has done its job and now Wicked It is also both a blockbuster and a film oscarable. Aside from the money he continues to make throughout the world, Wicked is one of the great frontrunners towards the Oscar from Hollywood, and it is evident that it is going to accumulate several nominations.

The interpretation of Ariana Grande like Glinda has been especially appreciated, although an Oscar to which she will not be able to aspire in any case will be that of best original song…because it doesn’t have that. All the songs of Wicked They are the ones that are already in the musical, but two songs expressly composed for the adaptation have been reserved and will appear in the second part. Because, in fact, Universal has divided the adaptation into two films: the story remains unfinished with Wicked, but it will culminate in the second part this year.

This film was then released on November 21, 2025. It was filmed simultaneously with the first installment, and we all thought it was going to be titled Wicked: Part 2 (similar to what happened in Dune: Part Two) until it was revealed that it would not be so. The title will be Wicked: For Goodand has caused a bit of confusion among followers. So much so that Chu has to defend him in an interview with Variety.

“Who wants a movie called Wicked: Part 2?”, asks the director of Wicked. The truth is that the title is not an arbitrary decision: it is named after the main song of this part of the musical, naming a well-known song that they sing Glinda and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) as a reflection on their friendship. “In the script it was often said ‘for good’ so it got to a point where we thought, do we really want to call her Part 2? And nobody wanted it.”

As simple as this. So the final title is Wicked: For Goodand without a doubt it is a refreshing twist that who knows how they translate in Spain. We propose Wicked: Forever.

