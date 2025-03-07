The Spanish footballer Álvaro Negredo has decided to end his professional career at age 39. This Thursday, the striker announced his final retirement of football through an emotional video on his social networks, in which he was literally hanging his boots: “Hello, Sevillists. The time came. For me it has been a real pleasure to defend this shirt with caste and courage, to make so many goals with this shield, enjoy all of you, with all the good things we have happened and nothing. Now it’s my son’s turn who is also defending these colors and I hope he defends it the same or with the same heart as I did. ”

After running out of a team last year with Real Valladolid, the ‘Vallecas Shark’ closed a trajectory of more than two decades.

Negredo debuted as a professional footballer in 2004 with Rayo Vallecano, a club in which he took his first steps before arriving at Real Madrid Castilla. His career took off when he signed for Sevilla, where he reached great relevance. During his stage at the Sevillista club, he conquered the Copa del Rey in 2010.

In 2013 he made the leap to Manchester City, where he achieved the Premier League and the English League Cup in 2014. Throughout his career, the Madrid striker dressed more than a dozen shirts. After passing through the City, he played at Valencia, Middlesbrough, Besiktas and Nasr SC where he won the Emirates League Cup in 2020.

With the Spanish team, it was part of the squad that was crowned European champion in 2012, and played 21 international games, scoring ten goals. Negredo said goodbye to professional football after passing through Cádiz and Real Valladolid, with which he finished his career in the 2023-2024 season. Throughout his career, he accumulated 290 goals in 755 games.

Now, after his retirement, Álvaro Negredo takes a new step in his career and is doing practices as coach at Sevilla FC.