After an extraordinary season, Lamine Yamal is the talk of Europe. Barça has a Made in Masia gold nugget in its ranks, and the Catalan club is very proud of him. The young prodigy gave his 3 favourite players who don’t belong to Barça.
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal named his three favourite players outside of Barcelona. The winger did not hold back. “My three favourite non-Barcelona players? Musiala, Wirtz and Nico Williams.” A quality ranking for the 16-year-old. Musiala and Wirtz, in particular, are having stratospheric seasons, with recitals every week.
Lamine Yamal is making waves. The Barça star is on a roll after winning the European Championship with Spain, where he shone throughout the competition.
After training at Stade Lavallois and playing for Olympique Lyonnais, Oumar Solet joined ambitious Red Bull Salzburg in 2020. A mainstay of the Austrian champions’ defence, he spoke exclusively to 90min. He talks about his career, his dreams of playing at a big club, international football and Euro 2024, where the French national team will face his adopted country, Austria.
#Lamine #Yamal #reveals #favourite #nonBarcelona #players #praises #Bundesliga #stars
Leave a Reply