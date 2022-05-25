An amount of drugs was found in the house of Rodney Mijnals, who was shot dead in February. The police take into account that the 44-year-old Amsterdammer was active in the drug trade and got into trouble as a result. However, a conflict in the relational sphere is also not ruled out, as was made clear last night in Opsporing Verzocht.

#wanted #pacemaker #Rodney #dead #didnt #deserve #die