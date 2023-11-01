Who saw it?, previews of the episode of November 1, 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 1 November 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it? is broadcast, the historic Rai 3 broadcast hosted by Federica Sciarelli, broadcast from 9.20 pm. A Rottweiler puppy falling in broad daylight from the third floor of a building in one of the most central streets of Rome: how could this happen? This evening the dog’s owner speaks. And then the case of Pierina Paganelli: the daughter-in-law heard again at the prosecutor’s office. The investigators don’t seem to move from that building: is the solution to the case in there? For the accident of his son Giuliano, new testimonies: what if he was hit by a rear-view mirror? And again Alessandra Ollari, who passed away according to her partner Ermete on 29 June. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

