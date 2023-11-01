Izvestia on Wednesday, November 1, showed combat training of snipers of the 5th brigade entering a firing position. Correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan shared footage of the servicemen’s work.

As follows from the footage, snipers, including both men and women, regularly train and improve their skills. The video was filmed in the Maryinsky direction.

The correspondent emphasized that in addition to direct shooting skills, snipers need to practice the skills of entering a firing position and camouflage. These are the most important components of the successful work of a sniper, Astrakhan added. It is also very important to practice the skill of safe withdrawal of snipers from positions.

A sniper with the call sign Tanker said that he had been at the front for four months and had already completed training.

“We give the enemy a nightmare before the assault, we scare him, we create some kind of pressure on the enemy,” said the Russian fighter.

He added that he was already working as a sniper, having gained an understanding of the intricacies of this work.

According to a fighter with the call sign Masha, she decided to become a sniper in 2014.

“Then we formed units, there was a people’s militia. I have Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Izvarino, Gorlovka behind me,” the servicewoman noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that in the Donetsk direction the total losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) amounted to up to 245 military personnel killed and wounded, as well as three tanks, including a Leopard made in Germany.

In addition, in the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of the 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 128th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Ugledar, Urozhaynoye and Staromayorsky DPR.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

