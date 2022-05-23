More than 20,000 people from 52 countries have appliedmostly men between the ages of 25 and 40, to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion, according to the country’s government.

Ukrainian soldiers seeking to contain Russian attacks.

The so-called ‘International Legion’ is made up of fighters from Europe, especially France, Germany, Portugal, Belarus, Spain, Georgia, Brazil and even Azerbaijanaccording to an article in the media The sixth that delves into the nationalities of the combatants.

Some Georgians have recorded themselves in the kyiv releases, while Azerbaijanis have also posted videos online of their arrival in Ukraine.

The process of participation in the Ukrainian defense is carried out through the embassies, where the applicants must submit the required documentation and pass two interviews.

Besides, You must have military experience and show that you do not have a criminal record.

However, many members of this legion have come through independent militias, despite being rejected by embassies.

