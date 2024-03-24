The start date of the trial for payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and the deadline to find $464 million and thus avoid the seizure of assets. It's a black Monday that awaits Donald Trump caught between the anvil of judge Juan M. Merchan who recently postponed the start of the proceedings until April 15 and the hammer of New York prosecutor Letitia James who has already started the complicated operations for the tycoon to expropriate buildings, cars, planes and helicopters. For days the ex-president's lawyers have been racing against time to find an insurance company willing to act as guarantor for half a billion dollars and, even if Trump managed to list his social media site Truth on the stock exchange for a value of 5 billion dollars, of which 3.5 in his pockets but not before six months, at the moment the situation does not seem to have been resolved.

What worries the tycoon's entourage most is the freezing of bank accounts, simpler to implement than the seizure of material assets, for which it is simply enough for the New York sheriff to go to the branch where “the Donald” keeps his money with the court order to be presented to the director. What are Trump's ways out at this point? A few days ago on Truth the former president boasted that he had 500 million in cash and that he wanted to use it to his electoral campaign. Two statements denied by New York Times who underlined first of all that he would not have more than 300 million in cash and then that Trump has not poured his own money into a campaign since 2016. The tycoon's hopes also hang on the appeals court to which he has appealed to grant him more time or reduce the fine, or that after the listing of the social media find a company willing to act as guarantor.

The bankruptcy option suggested by his lawyers remains: by declaring bankruptcy, as his former partner did for example Rudy Giuliani, the sentence would be automatically annulled but the tycoon has always rejected this hypothesis. Meanwhile, he continues to attack Prosecutor James, accusing her of “persecuting him” instead of dealing with the “real criminals.” “Letitia has a terrible record as New York State Attorney General and continues to go after Trump for doing absolutely nothing wrong!”