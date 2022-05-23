Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority confirmed that, according to preliminary figures received from the site of the event in Al Khalidiya area in Abu Dhabi, 64 people were injured with minor injuries, 56 others sustained moderate injuries, and two people died, as a result of a fire that broke out in a building in Abu Dhabi.

The injured were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary health care, with material damage to shops and the facades of 6 buildings, and the specialized teams at the site are still completing their tasks.

The Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and their wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. They also called on the public to obtain information about the accident from official sources.



