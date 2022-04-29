The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) that it should adopt Pix – an instant payment system created by the Central Bank. In live on social media, said he is “in order to make one” and asked if he would receive free transfers if he adopted the tool.

“More than 100 million people have Pix in Brazil. I don’t have. I’m about to make one there, okay? Who knows, maybe money falls into our account for free or not? If someone sends it, if I ask, will people put it on? I’m going to make my Pix there, okay?” he said.

Pix works without interruption 24 hours a day. It was launched in November 2020 and has already surpassed the use of the traditional system by being available to customers of 761 financial institutions.

“The Pix is ​​killing the ATM, like the cell phone killed the payphone. And, on average, R$ 2.3 billion of transactions are made per month,” Bolsonaro said.

According to the president, banks have failed to raise around R$20 billion since the launch of the tool, in which transfers are free. In March, the number of transactions with Pix surpassed transactions carried out with credit and debit cards for the 1st time.

“Banks would stop collecting R$ 20 billion. In other words, it’s obvious that there are bankers who don’t like us. We don’t do this to get money out of the bank. We do it to make people’s lives easier.”, declared Bolsonaro.

When the payments tool was launched, a supporter asked what Bolsonaro’s opinion of Pix was. At the time, he said that there was nobecame aware” about the subject.