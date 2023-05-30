Alan Castillo, also known as robotinintroduced his new female version and his current partner, after speculation about a new relationship with yeni medinawho is now the robotine. As is known, both were dancing in a TikTok video and kissed each other on the mouth. Thus, they demonstrated that Robotín had already forgotten the Venezuelan Karelys Molina, who played her before her. In the program “Magaly TV: the firm”, the charismatic entertainer and public figure introduced her to the cameras and here we tell you all the details about her and what he thinks of being the new life partner of her character.

Who is Yeni Medina, the new Robotina?

His real name is yeni medina. She is a model and influencer and was born on November 17, 2000 in cajamarca. Robotín himself was the one who created the character in her, since he was only her new partner, but he quickly turned her into her new Robotina by providing her with the respective costumes and makeup for her shows. She declared before the cameras of the television space of Magaly Medina about the start of this stage in her life with him.

“Well, yes, we’ve been dating a couple of times, we’ve been out. He’s super handsome, thoughtful. He’s even introduced me to his daughter. I really don’t know why he’s had a bad time in love. I’m here to support Robotín, I’m leaving to behave very well with him and I know that with me he will forget all the bad and all the past that he has. He will not be ‘cachudo’ with me, “said the young woman.

How old is Yeni Medina?

The new Robotina is 22 years old, according to the report presented in the Magaly Medina program.

What happened to Karelys Molina, Robotín’s ex-partner?

Currently, the Venezuelan is very active on her social networks, with TikTok being one of her favorite platforms. Recently, the ex-partner of the metallic character announced her new romance with a popular tiktoker.

Robotín made it clear that Karelys Molina is already part of his past.

What do users say about the new Robotina?

Social networks greatly support the relationship between Alan Castillo and yeni medina. They get along quite well and are shown together in TikTok. She has only received good comments, such as “It’s better than the previous one”, “Diosito has her favorites, it’s better than Robotina”, “Nice couple, blessings”, “Supporting Peruvian talent”, among others.

In addition, in an excerpt from the interview they did to the new couple on the ATVRobotín claimed to have forgotten Karelys Molina, who decided to stop working with him last March, at the same time that the sentimental relationship between the two had already ended. “We want my public that loves me to also love her, please her,” he said of the new ‘Robotina cajamarquina’.