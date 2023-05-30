NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed today, Tuesday, that a decision on Sweden’s accession to NATO is “very possible” before the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July, two days after the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“There are no guarantees, but a solution that allows for a decision on Sweden’s full membership by that date is very possible,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Oslo, on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.