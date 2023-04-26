He doesn’t give up on anything! Deysi Araujo She is a Peruvian model who was characterized by starring in different photo sessions as a vedette on the national scene. Her entry into ‘Chollywood’ was imminent, since she became known for her sporadic participation in the lorcha show business. However, the cheerleader has never shown the privacy of her personal life and she has known how to keep her closest family safe.

Among them is his son, whom he has protected from television cameras because the young man himself asked him to, according to his version. Only once, the athlete was encouraged to appear on an open signal program to dedicate some heartfelt words to the woman who brought him into the world and raised him alone, no matter what they say. Do you want to know more about the university? Next, we will give you all the details.

Who is the son of Deysi Araujo?

Vedette Deysi Araujo has kept her private life away from the show since she started on the small screen. On more than one occasion, the model has detailed the hardest passages in her story and her followers know that she has a son. However, almost no one knows his identity. The young man is called Lenyn Mauricio Perez Araujo and was born on May 8, 2003. To date, the cocky dancer is 20 years old and has been able to overcome his academic skills and sports skills very well.

Only once, the little one from the event entertainer was encouraged to appear in front of the television cameras to surprise his mother and dedicate a few words to her that reflect how proud he is of her. In this way, when she appeared on the “En boca de todos” program, he indicated: “I love her very much, she is everything to me“.

Deysi Araujo’s son stands out in studies

The model Deysi Araujo told that her son Lenyn Perez He entered the National University of Engineering to pursue his professional career. This news made her very excited, since her little one showed how capable of her she was at her short 17 years of age. However, that is not the only area in which the young man develops, but he is also an athlete.

In October 2021, the vedette appeared on the “En boca de todos” program to tell how she gets along with the then minor: “The relationship with my son is very good, too good. He doesn’t like me talking about him for the world, he tells me: ‘Mom, whatever you want, but don’t mention me’, because since he’s a footballer, he doesn’t like me mentioning it, but the relationship with my son is good“.

What does Deysi Araujo’s son do?

Although the young Lenyn Perez He has stayed away from social networks because it is part of his personality, he is known about him from the sporadic publications that his mother Deysi Araujo has made on his social networks. For example, on May 8, 2022, when the dancer shared images of the celebration that she held for her heir for her birthday, which coincided with Mother’s Day.

From this information, it is known that the athlete continues his career as a soccer player in minor categories of the Universitario de Deportes club. There is no information about her studies at the National Engineering University, since the animator did not refer to the subject again.