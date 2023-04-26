A dog is not born as a guide dog for the blind. In addition to going to a school, they first learn the basic skills in a foster home. Nicoletta Roggen (61) no longer wants to go out without guide dog Raffle and Caroline van Ette (53) is raising foster pup Belle. “Training a future assistance dog makes me feel proud,” says Caroline.
Marco Kunkels
Latest update:
19:22
