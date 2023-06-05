Andres Hurtado He is one of the conductors who is always concerned with the details of the “Saturday with Andrés” format to deliver an impeccable program every weekend. But not everything has turned out as Josetty Hurtado’s father hoped, since, on occasions, his work team presented an error during the space. Tired of the carelessness of his colleagues, the ex-humorist made a drastic decision and fired the live producer.

Last Saturday, June 3, the TV presenter had as guests the candidates for Miss Peru: La Pre, who seeks to take the place of Kyara Villanela. In this sense, Andrés Hurtado began to ask some questions to learn a little more about them until he found an error in one of the queries. At that time, he did not hesitate to separate from his team Jose Malpartida. Next, meet the producer of “Saturday with Andres“.

How much money would Andrés Hurtado earn with his program "Sábado con Andrés"?

Who is the Pan American producer who was fired by Andrés Hurtado?

The producer of the program “Sábado con Andrés” responds to the name of José Malpartida Abadía, who has not only worked in the aforementioned space with the former comedian, but in other stages of Andrés Hurtado on the small screen. He was also in charge of disseminating social cases in each Saturday edition on the screens of Panamericana TV.

Did Andrés Hurtado plan to fire his producer?

Prior to the 58th birthday of the figure of Panamericana TV, the production team of “Sábado con Andrés” prepared a surprise for the presenter. However, the present was not pleasant for Andres Hurtado, since he expected a great celebration. In addition, he revealed what his request was after singing the traditional “Happy Birthday” to him. “You don’t know the wish I made. You have no idea, and The only thing I have asked is that I hope you get out (of the program)”said Josetty Hurtado’s father.

Andrés Hurtado fired the producer of his program “Sábado con Andrés”. Photo: Panamericana TV

#Pan #American #producer #fired #LIVE #Andrés #Hurtado

