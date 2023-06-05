Guinea | At least seven schoolgirls drowned when a boat capsized on their way to entrance exams

The girls were crossing the Niger River.

in Guinea at least seven schoolgirls have drowned after the boat capsized, says the country’s minister of education.

The girls were crossing the Niger River on Sunday on their way to high school entrance exams. Exams start on Monday.

“My half-sister and her classmates were going across the river for the first entrance exams for their seventh year of school,” said the security guard Mamadi Keita for news agency AFP.

According to the locals, the boat sank under the water due to the excessive weight loaded on it. Possible other victims are still being sought.

The accident happened in the northeastern part of Guinea. The country of approximately 13.5 million inhabitants is located in West Africa.