The boy was returning home after music class when he was targeted by the group of four hooded people.

A very bad news story has shocked everyone. A 15-year-old boy, Shemseddine, was beaten to death as he left school. Four young people, three of whom are minors, have been charged withhomocide.

The beating it would have happened during an argument for trivial reasons. The sister of one of the attackers talked about “sexual topics” with the victim and this, according to the young people who launched the attack, could have “ruined her reputation”.

The fact shocked the France and it has been talked about incessantly for days in the national media. It happened in Viry-Châtillon, a suburb of Paris. Two of the defendants, a 20-year-old and a minor, were jailed. Two other minors are in precautionary custody awaiting interrogation scheduled for Wednesday 10 April.

Shemseddine was attacked Thursday afternoon. Rescued and admitted to the Necker hospital in Paris, he unfortunately died on Friday due to the serious injuries he sustained. The violence was such that it caused him injuries internal bleeding who left him no escape.

The boy, who attended the Les Sablons institute, was returning home after his music lesson when he was targeted by the group of four people hooded. The four young people are currently in custody to understand the reasons for the gesture and the dynamics of what happened.

His death caused a great stir emotion in France. President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to the victim's family and asked for light to be shed on the incident. On the other hand, the event characterized by such brutal violence has put the spotlight on the dynamics that are triggered between groups of young or very young ages.

The investigations are underway to reconstruct the dynamics of the beating and to ascertain the possible responsibilities of other individuals. Furthermore, it is not clear whether trivial reasons are really the central dispute or whether there are other reasons in the dispute between the boys involved in the brutal news story.