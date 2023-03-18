Who is Stella, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Stella, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023 broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evening? Obviously the name of the VIP hiding behind the mask has not been disclosed, it will only be disclosed during the show if and when it is unmasked. In view of the episode, however, we have several clues and rumors to report.

In recent days, Milly Carlucci spoke of a Comet Star (with, therefore, also a tail). Once again, the name of Valeria Marini was mentioned: the author of the program, whose voice is heard in the clip, defined the mask as “stellar”. In fact, the blonde showgirl is known for her slogan “Star kisses”. However, there are those who have associated the Stella’s costume with the actress Martina Stella, even if both associations could be quite obvious.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Masked Singer 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.