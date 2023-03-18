Who is Donkey, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Donkey, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023 broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evening? Obviously the name of the VIP hiding behind the mask has not been disclosed, it will only be disclosed during the show if and when it is unmasked. In view of the episode, however, we have several clues and rumors to report.

In the short clip, one of the authors who interacts in the video with the host of the program points out that the figure is very elegant. Carlucci, on the other hand, insists by explaining that they are very intelligent animals. The author of the program then ventured a hypothesis on the VIP behind the mask: “There must be a very intelligent man inside! Alberto Angela!” This was, in fact, his exclamation convinced of him. As always, Milly didn’t say too much and dismissed her interlocutor with a “who can say it”.

The presenter of the Masked Singer, showing the sketch of the Donkey, also pointed out a detail, namely the mustache. The web immediately associated this detail with the city of Naples, and the comments mainly focused on Parenopean personalities, such as Francesco Paolantoni or Biagio Izzo. There are also those who mentioned the name of Gigi D’Alessio… We’ll see…

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Masked Singer 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.