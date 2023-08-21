Mister Earth International 2023 held its first edition, held from August 13 to 19, in (Maracaibo) Venezuela. The title of global sovereign was taken by the Brazilian Lucas Boviand as finalists they were Alejandro Carrion (Cuba), Steven Aponte (Venezuela) and Santiago Rhodes (Paraguay), with the scarves of fire, air and water, respectively. The representative of Peru was the Venezuelan model Santiago Estevez, who managed to enter the top, in addition to taking a special prize.

Mister Earth Peru: who is Santiago Estevez?

santiago estevez He is 22 years old and was born in Venezuela, but currently resides in the district of Jesús María (Lima, Peru). He is a certified Neuro Linguistic Programming coach. At 1.84 m tall, he is preparing to be a professional model at Richard Dulanto’s modeling school, and has already walked the runway for the Peruvian designer Gerardo Cuya Casas. He also works as a chamberlain in her Majesty Guardia event production company.

See also World Cup in Qatar: the indecent proposal of a model to fans of Brazil, video ” title=” Santiago Estevez works as a chamberlain in fifteen-year-olds. Photo: His Majesty Guard Facebook ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Santiago Estevez works as a chamberlain in fifteen-year-olds. Photo: Guard His Majesty

A fan of sports and dancing, on social networks he has a community of 4,629 followers on Instagram and 24,000 on TikTok.

In April, she participated in the men’s beauty pageant Mister Peru Lima Capital and was the second finalist, the winner was Jorge Sayan (Mister Peru Lima Capital 2023) and the first finalist, Luis Villalobos.

Santiago Estevez was second finalist in Mister Peru Lima Capital 2023. Photo: Mister Peru Lima Capital Instagram

Santiago Estevez at the Mister Earth International 2023

“A foreign heart, a Peruvian soul, a pride without borders”Santiago Estevez wrote on Instagram when his participation in Mister Earth International 2023 was announced, in which he wore the scarf from Peru.

“Since I set foot on its soil, I knew that Peru would be my second home. Although I was born in a foreign land, my heart has always beat to the rhythm of the Andes and the rich culture of this country. I feel immense pride in representing Peru,” he stated.

Santiago Estevez wore in the national costume category a piece made by the Peruvian designer Jaguar Cotrina, specialized in typical costumes for national and international beauty pageants, like the one Arlette Rujel wore in the 2022 Reina Hispanoamericana pageant.

The allegorical costume of Mister Earth Peru 2023 It was baptized as ‘The shamanic flight’ and is inspired by a ritual of the Inca culture that consists of ingesting San Pedro, a plant with which it is possible to open the doors that lead to the spiritual world. The headdress was made with recycled paper and the pectoral is a sculptural representation of the jaguar, a feline that had a divine character in Andean culture.

Typical costume of Mister Earth Peru 2023. Photo: Mister Earth Peru

“Teaching to care for the environment is teaching to care for life (…). Because in Peru we are part of the solution, not of the contamination”, proclaimed Santiago Estevez as his ecological message and care for the environment for the Mister Earth International 2023.

Finally, Santiago Estevez, as mister Earth Peru 2023, managed to enter the top 8 of Mister Earth International 2023 and won the special prize for mister photogenic.