The ferocity of the two strikers pushes Juve: are you sure you want to sell them? Return Sunday: CDK and Belotti too, from zero goals to decisive ones

Stephen Agresti

Twenty minutes of championship. Only twenty were enough. Chiesa and Vlahovic have dedicated them to everything that has accompanied them in recent months: the criticisms, the controversies about their physical conditions, the attempt to sell them. And Dusan, at least a little, also dedicated them to Lukaku, whom someone wanted instead of him at the center of Juve’s attack. Instead, while the Belgian continues to train with Chelsea’s reserves, he has taken the team on his shoulders together with Federico and has carried it over the first hurdle of the season.

faith and dusan — Both were immediately terribly determined, Chiesa and Vlahovic. Bad, almost ferocious. They devoured Udinese as soon as the Juve championship blossomed. The Serbian stole the ball in the frontline, offered the blue who went in for the corner: two minutes, one to zero. Then Dusan always went to the penalty spot and put it in without tremors: twenty minutes, two to zero. Sell ​​us, now, if you’re really convinced that’s the case. But are you sure it’s right for you? Beyond Chiesa and Vlahovic, Juve played a very convincing match in Udine as a whole. He attacked her immediately and never let go, as if driven by a widespread sense of revenge. The feeling is that Allegri’s team can face the whole season – which then depends largely on the championship – with this frame of mind. That of those who have a special anger inside, transmitted by the vicissitudes experienced last season: the technical failure in the Champions League, the injuries, the penalty in the Serie A standings. A negative year, which left a bitter feeling in the environment. We have indicated it as the favorite in the race for the Scudetto, also because it won’t have the European commitments; one game out of thirty-eight is certainly not enough to confirm this idea, but the signs are decidedly positive. See also F1 | Leclerc changes the control unit, will serve 10 penalty positions

under the banner of revenge — It was the Sunday of great revenge. Chiesa and Vlahovic took it out, but there is someone who went even further: De Ketelaere and Belotti. In the last championship they didn’t score the pittance of a goal: unbelievable stuff for a Milan attacking midfielder and a Roma centre-forward. In just one day, this one, they scored three goals: one for CDK and two for Il Gallo. It’s easy to think now of Atalanta’s foresight, which bet on the Belgian convinced that the splendid attacking midfielder admired in Bruges could not have disappeared. In Bergamo the pressures are less, there is no San Siro that grumbles and can scare a kid, and the club and the coach are patient. Then it is clear that this flash, decisive for bending Sassuolo, needs confirmation. Certainly today AC Milan fans are tormented by a doubt: isn’t it that we were wrong to reject him right away? But probably any major club would have done the same to such a struggling player. As for Belotti, his two goals – and a third, the most beautiful, was canceled by a millimeter offside – are curiously the result of Roma’s inability to find another center forward. He could only play, due to the absence of competitors. And now how will the Giallorossi move on the transfer market? See also Liga 2022-I: follow the path to classification minute by minute

capital disappointment — While waiting for Milan, who are playing in Bologna tonight, four of the six great players who have played so far have won: in addition to Juve and Atalanta, also Napoli and Inter. Only the Romans have failed: Belotti’s Roma was stopped at home by Salernitana, Lazio was incredibly reassembled in Lecce in a matter of minutes. A first alarm for Mourinho and above all for Sarri: the second half of the biancocelesti was bad. In addition to the revolutionized Milan, today there is great curiosity also for the debut of the new Turin, enriched with talent and muscles, and for the return to Serie A of a symbol like Ranieri. He, a pupil of the great Mazzone.