The voting that will decide the presidency of the Federal Senate, in Brasília, begins this Wednesday (1): Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) seeks re-election, with the support of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and most of the parties; the main opponent is Rogério Marinho, former minister of Jair Bolsonaro present in politics in Rio Grande do Norte since the 2000s. Pacheco is the favorite, but a victory for the opponent is not impossible and could disturb Lula’s base in the National Congress and encourage old Bolsonaro wishes, such as impeachment requests for STF minister.

+ Elections in Congress: know the duties of each parliamentarian

The election in the Legislative House takes place at 3:00 p.m.this Wednesday, but before that 27 senators elected in October take office, to assume mandates for the next 8 years. Among them is former minister Sérgio Moro (União Brasil), who has already declared his vote for the PL senator.

I will support @rogeriosmarinho to the President of the Senate. Nothing against Sen Rodrigo Pacheco. My vote will be in favor of firm opposition to the PT Gov. I am against radicalism and in favor of a democratic alternative for the country, with a liberal economy, social policies and the fight against corruption ➡️ — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) January 31, 2023

Career

Graduated in Economic Sciences, Marinho was a federal deputy for Rio Grande do Norte and Secretary of Economic Development in the state. After taking over the Regional Development folder between 2020 and 2022, he was elected senator last year. In a recent statement, he stated that he will not interfere with Lula’s base projects.

Supports

The count shows that Pacheco has votes from parliamentarians from at least five parties: PSD, MDB, PT, PDT and PSB.

While Pacheco has the government base and the Centrão bloc, the Liberal Party, the Progressives and the Republicans formed a bloc to support the opponent, adding up to 23 votes so far. The Bolsonarist senator also believes that he can reach PSD, MDB and Union votes via treason.

Among the senators, the following count governs: Pacheco needs to reach 41 votes to beat Marinho and the other opponent in the dispute, Senator Eduardo Girão (Podemos). According to the bloc’s allied parties, there are 42 allies; four of them have already announced support for Marinho. The latter even sought out Girão to join forces against Pacheco’s favoritism in the dispute.

Bolsonaro, still in the US, wants to see Marinho defeat Pacheco and promotes a campaign from a distance. The former president has communicated with Marinho and other allies, asking for votes for the opposition senator.

Another Bolsonarist in the campaign for Marinho is Damares Alves. “And the team doesn’t stop! The campaign for Rogério Marinho to preside over the Senate is too beautiful!”, posted the senator-elect of the Republicans in her twitter.

The family of the former President of the Republic has articulated a campaign on social networks for Marinho. On Twitter, Eduardo Bolsonaro declared that the “senator @rogeriosmarinho it’s the only candidate for the presidency of the Senate capable of giving new, truly democratic air to the National Congress”, he wrote.

His brother, Flávio, also declared his vote for the Bolsonarist: “Today is a great day for Brazil! May God give wisdom and courage to the Senators and restore democracy and freedom in our country, allowing the election of @rogeriosmarinho for the Presidency of the Senate of the Republic! #MarinhoSim”

Today is a big day for Brazil!

May God give wisdom and courage to the Senators and restore democracy and freedom in our country, allowing the election of @rogeriosmarinho for the Presidency of the Senate of the Republic! #MarinhoSim — Flavio Bolsonaro #B22 (@FlavioBolsonaro) February 1, 2023

One of the pending votes was for União Brasil. ifsecond Soraya Thronicke, the party’s senators are split fifty-fifty, with a slight advantage for Pacheco. She hasn’t made up her mind yet. “It is a very polarized moment. I don’t see that Pacheco is Lula’s candidate, but that was said, ”she explained.

How will the opposition

Marinho has already declared that he defends the principles left by Bolsonaro. He was critical of Minister Fernando Haddad’s statements in Davos and says he is concerned about Lula’s early days in the presidency.

Regarding an eventual impeachment of STF ministers, a desire already brought up by Bolsonaro in the 2018-2022 administration, he does not rule it out, although he maintains that the possibility should be the last instrument, the most extreme.