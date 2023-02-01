Although there is nothing as exciting as football itself, the transfer markets have that special seasoning and not to mention when you reach the final stretch of the closing, with strong transfers at the last minute, as happened at the beginning of 2023 with Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea.
The Portuguese set He is a specialist in buying cheaply, making his footballers perform and then selling them at a much higher price., being a spectacular showcase and with remarkable economic growth. We review his 10 most expensive sales in history.
Club youth player who, after one season in the first team, has been sold by €37.1 million. He is the third most expensive U18 player in the entire history of the sport.
Las Águilas signed him for their subsidiary at just 18 years of age for 1.5 million euros. Five seasons later he left much more accomplished for United with Mourinho in exchange for 37.1 ‘kilos’.
Barcelona signed Nelson Semedo at the age of 24 in the summer of 2017 in exchange for 37.8 million of euros. The right side was one of the great promises.
Raúl Jiménez is another of those great businesses for Benfica. England’s Wolverhampton made the purchase option effective after a year on loan. they paid 40.3 million euros for him.
Bought in 2011 for 9 million euros. Sold, in 2012, for 42.4 million euros to Zenit of the Russian First Division.
The Brazilian goalkeeper came from Rio Ave for 500,000 euros. In two seasons with Benfica, he has only scored 24 goals in 40 games. His numbers have served him to sign for him Manchester City of Guardiola for 42.4 million of euros.
The Portuguese defender, who arrived in 2020 from Benfica to Manchester City, had a value of 75.9 million euros, an impressive figure for a defender.
almost 85 million Euros (84.8 to be precise) disbursed Liverpool of England for the Uruguayan striker, who had been breaking nets like crazy at Benfica. He is already performing in the Premier.
The best young player in the World Cup in Qatar, where he was world champion with the Argentine team, was recently transferred to Chelsea in England in exchange for 130.4 million euros, after so many twists and turns. great guy
With the money that Barcelona had just paid for Griezmann, Atlético de Madrid did not hesitate. He bet very strongly on a 19-year-old boy who stood out in a Benfica league champion in Portugal. 127 million paid for Joao Félix, more variables that came to 135.5M of the pass He did not perform as expected and today he is at Chelsea.
