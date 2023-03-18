Who is Porcellino, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Porcellino, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023 broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evening? Obviously the name of the VIP hiding behind the mask has not been disclosed, it will only be disclosed during the show if and when it is unmasked. In view of the episode, however, we have several clues and rumors to report.

A few days ago Milly Carlucci unveiled the Porcellino mask, also shown on social media through the drafts of the costume designer. The landlady of the variety show, after showing the public the drawing, underlined the “fifties” style of the piglet’s clothes and hummed the song of the three little pigs. This has led social users to think that three artists, such as the Gemelli di Guidonia, could perform on stage

Others, on the other hand, have pointed out that the Little Pig could actually be a Little Pig because of the long eyelashes; therefore, the hidden artist may be a woman. However, unlike the other masks revealed thus far, there hasn’t been much speculation as to who will be hiding inside the costume. Some fans of the program have speculated that it could be Enrico Brignano, others still have mentioned the name of Gabriel Garko.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Masked Singer 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.