Team 5 It has a wide repertoire of songs that have not only conquered national territory, but also in each place where they have arrived with their concerts. The followers of the orchestra immediately identify the cumbia group by the peculiar voice of the entertainer Pepe Menis, who from the moment he appears on stage makes everyone dance with his catchy song “La culebrítica”.

The member of the Monsefuan group is not only one of the best entertainers in Peru, but he also has a talent for singing, and he has shown it in each show. In this note we tell you who Pepe Menis is.

What did the announcer do before moving to Group 5?

Pepe Menis Tello Fernández, better known as Pepe Menis in the artistic world, started as a voice actor at a very young age. In addition, he highlights that his love for the radio comes from family.

Pepe Menis began his career as a radio announcer.

“I started from the age of 14 in animation, but it is something that was born in the family, because my father and mother are broadcasters. I’ve always liked to copy my dad, then I started making my recordings and that’s where it all started. At first I was shy (to announce), but little by little I let go in the world of radio. Now I miss the booths, since I am on stage with Grupo 5 ″, he mentioned in an interview with radio station Nueva Q.

How did you get into Group 5?

In 2013, in a conversation with the YouTube channel Caravana Tropical, the entertainer revealed how he joined the Grupo 5 orchestra.

“10 years ago (2003), I was an announcer for Karibeña radio. Elmer Yaipén is my friend for many years and he wanted to count on me. At that time, he was very young and shy, and had never animated in any orchestra. The first group that gave me the opportunity was Grupo 5 and it is the one I continue with today. For this reason, I am very grateful to Elmer Yaipén and to the entire family of the group for this opportunity, with which I have earned a name and been able to travel around the world”, he mentioned.

Pepe Menis and the song “La culebrítica”

In 2020, the entertainer cataloged the song “La culebrítica” as the theme that never goes out of style. “Everyone dances it, it’s already more than 10 years old and it doesn’t stop playing, because it has a very good swing. On previous occasions I sang it with Toño Sosaya, he did the choirs for me. Now I do it complete. And, yes, I sing too,” he recounted.

He also mentioned that recording this song changed his life. “It was something special in my life, because I had never sung. Elmer Jr. suggested I sing it, (since) he had heard it from a DJ from Mexico, and as he saw that sometimes I did the choirs in the group… In addition, he noticed that my voice was happy, friendly and fresh. . I accepted and recorded it in the studio, “he said in an interview with youtuber Kevin Alexis.

Pepe Menis contracted COVID-19

The animator revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19. In an interview with La República, Pepe Menis recounted how his days were since he found out he tested positive for coronavirus. ”It went down, it went up (the saturation), it was a horrible feeling. I felt like I was passing out,” he recounted. “I had days when I was short of breath. I went through three ugly crises,” he added.

Pepe Menis Tello Fernández is 40 years old and is the official animator of Group 5.

How many followers does Pepe Menis have on Instagram?

Pepe Menis on his official Instagram account has more than 11,000 followers, with whom he shares activities carried out with his family and about his work as an entertainer. In addition, in a pandemic he made live broadcasts where he sent personalized greetings.



What other occupation does Pepe Menis perform?

The renowned animator of Grupo 5, Pepe Menis on his Instagram account has described himself not only as a radio announcer and presenter of the cumbia orchestra. In addition, the public figure performs work as a voiceover for different advertising videos.

Pepe Menis works as a voiceover for different projects.

Pepe Menis animates private events

On his official Instagram account, Pepe Menis announced that he also hosts private events. “I tell you that I am at your service for private events with all biosecurity protocols. I am currently part of Group 5, whom I thank for allowing me to work individually. We also do custom greetings,” he wrote.